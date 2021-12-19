Check out these homes for sale in Vidalia now

(Vidalia, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Vidalia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

503 E Seventh St, Vidalia, 30474 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Needs TLC. Hardwood floors have been refinished. New wiring and panel box. 1-car CP. Nice back yard. CALL NANCY FOR APPT. 912-293-3588.

For open house information, contact Nancy Peterson, Tom Peterson, Inc Realtors at 912-537-8945

5545 Ga Hwy 178, Lyons, 30436 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,671 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This spacious, brick ranch offers quiet country living,15 minutes from Lyons/Vidalia/Reidsville. From the front entrance, there is a formal dining area on the left with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace/brick masonry. This leads to a perfect space for a guest bedroom/office/game room. On the other side of the foyer, you will find 2 guest rooms with shared closet and a hall bath with walk in shower as well as a master suite including a large bathroom with jetted tub, double vanities, and his/her closets. A 2 car carport and mudroom area are also on this side of the home. The back of the home boasts a huge, open kitchen/dining/living area with a bricked back wall and wood burning stove and lots of natural light. This area opens to a sun room and walks out to a back yard oasis featuring a patio, pergola with outdoor stone fireplace, pool, and deck. There is also a tennis court that could be refinished or repurposed. For info,call Sara Brown (912-293-2225) or Arlene Davis (912-293-2265).

For open house information, contact Saralee Brown, Brown Realty Company at 912-537-7653

423 Bob Sharpe Road, Vidalia, 30474 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in 2010

The perfect family home! Well-kept and manicured for its new owner to enjoy, this home has curb appeal as well as a great layout. Hardwood floors in most of the house. Consists of a hot tub outside, screened back porch, and a fenced back yard. Located inside the city limits, but far enough from town to feel comfortable, the location has the best of both worlds. This home is made for back yard grill-outs and is ready for years of memories. Call Greg McKenzie at (912) 403-7287 to view.

For open house information, contact Greg McKenzie, Tom Peterson, Inc Realtors at 912-537-8945

802 Clyde, Vidalia, 30474 3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,575 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Updated 3 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood! Every part of this has been recently updated. Newer appliances, flooring, and paint. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Underground pool. Fenced backyard. Lower electric bill due to the Tankless water heater. This house is priced to sell. Call Pat Mitchell 912-585-3139.

For open house information, contact Patrick Mitchell, Tom Peterson, Inc Realtors at 912-537-8945