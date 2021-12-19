Take a look at these homes for sale in Dot Lake

(Dot Lake, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dot Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

4706 Tract D Drive, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Duplex | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Check out this Investment opportunity!! This Duplex was built in 2014 and sits on 1.25 acres and 3 min walk to Gravel pit where you can enjoy fishing and take a swim on hot summer days. This property is very well insulated with a double-wall inside and an extra 6” of foam on the outside, Doesn’t take much to heat the building. Each unit has an open kitchen and dining room. Each bathroom has tile flooring and tiled showers. The Rental history on these units are amazing, never had trouble renting out! Can also purchase a NEW under construction cabin on the lot next to this property (rent the duplex and live in the cabin) Be sure to check out our 3D Virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Svetlana Kulikovskiy, KEY POINT REALTY, LLC at 907-895-5000

2310 Alys Avenue, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Ranch style home with 3 bed/2 bath and new vinyl plank flooring through most of home. Seller will be installing LVP in living area prior to closing. This home was 5 Star Energy rated when built by Heritage Homes. Radiant floor heat plus Harman pellet stove for back up, HVAC. Master suite, patio, fire pit, extra parking spaces, sidewalk. SS appliances. Vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans. This home has been well cared for with upgrades throughout. Metal roof and vinyl siding for low maintenance. Conveniently located close to town. This one is a must see!

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

2590 Sheldon Avenue, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 3 Baths | $346,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,717 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Fresh updates and gorgeous finishes in this 2 story charmer. White kitchen cabinets with beautiful backsplash and newer appliances. New flooring throughout, arctic entry, bedrooms upstairs with master ensuite. Attched one car garage, detached one plus garage, greenhouse, circle drive, generous deck facing back lawn. This home is within city limits and just off pavement. Freshly painted inside and out. A definite must see.

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999