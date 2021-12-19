Take a look at these homes on the market in West Yellowstone

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(West Yellowstone, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Yellowstone. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XHkC_0dR5eyUr00

445 Aspen Loop Road, West Yellowstone, 59758

5 Beds 3 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,960 Square Feet | Built in 2006

On the market for the first time, this home sits on a ridge above Hebgen Lake in the heart of Yellowstone Country. The living room windows fill the home with natural light as the sun rises and the deck off the master suite is perfect for watching the sunset. Douglas Fir trim, beams, and staircase bring the Montana outdoors inside and a deck that runs the length of the home offers a relaxing place to take in the wildflower and wildlife. An open kitchen and island create a perfect gathering place for family and the spacious bedrooms provide room for guests. Just 8 miles to West Yellowstone and the entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Year round access to wildlife photography, world-class fly fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and more. Make it your own private Montana.

For open house information, contact Riley Kurtz, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22117138)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjBCU_0dR5eyUr00

85 Buffalo, West Yellowstone, 59758

1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 644 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lots of New! New Windows, New Doors, New Flooring, New Appliances, New Cabinets, New Granite Counters, New Paint and New Furniture. This Condo has been totally done from top to bottom, front to back. Being sold furnished and ready for you to move right in. In the heart of Yellowstone Country you can make this your home away from home. Use as your base for all your Yellowstone Fun and Adventures. Explore Yellowstone Park, fish the rivers & lakes, hike the mountain peaks, ride the trails, and just enjoy the mountains and the fresh air. This condo is centrally located and only 15 minutes to the quaint town of West Yellowstone. Life is made easier with the condo association taking care of grounds, snow removal, trash removal, laundry and common areas. Year round living is also an option in this unit (condo can not be short term/vacation rented). Love spending time in Yellowstone Country? This could be the perfect home base for all your Yellowstone fun and adventures.

For open house information, contact Debra Griffin, Montana Territorial Land Co at 406-646-7145

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-359843)

See more property details

Comments / 0

