Take a look at these homes on the West Tisbury market now

100 Dillingham Avenue, Falmouth, 02540 1 Bed 1 Bath | $321,500 | Condominium | 626 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Breaking Ground on Building A Completion expected June 2022! Unit A106 is a spacious 1bedroom 1bath (626sf) unit located on second floor and has an interior entrance and in-unit laundry. This new construction: Mixed-Use Condominium Development in Falmouth Village has only 4 residential units remaining. The development is located on the site of the historic Nimrod Restaurant and is the new home of two custom framed buildings that will house a total of seven residential and up to six commercial condominium units. Each residential unit is custom designed with an open floor plan and plenty of natural sunlight. One-and two-bedroom units available, including one handicap accessible unit. Features include, central air, hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Each unit will be granted exclusive use of a basement storage unit and parking. Buy now and you may have the opportunity to customize your new home! Low maintenance; year-round or summer retreat to drop your bags and enjoy all the Cape has to offer. Walking distance to Main Street shops and restaurants and to Falmouth Harbor. Specification/allowances list available. Buyer to verify.

11 Norton Street, Edgartown, 02539 2 Beds 1 Bath | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1935

In Town Edgartown in the Historic District - House and Guest house - Two cottages - One behind the other. Town Sewer is available on Norton Street. Once connected, four bedrooms will allowed on this property. Driveway Easement shared with neighbor. Tenants in place in each cottage. Interior Photos to Follow.

75 Standish Road, Falmouth, 02540 5 Beds 7 Baths | $3,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,700 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy the beauty of Sippewissett from your new 5 bedroom, 5 bath custom house with all the amenities you need for exceptional Cape Cod living. Spend the day relaxing in your heated pool and Spa or walk to beach. Bask in the warmth of your fire pit while watching the sunset over the ocean or watch the Sox game on the big screen TV in your poolside cabana.This dream home has an open floor plan with a 1st floor master suite,den/study, 4 private bedroom suites on the 2nd floor and a bonus room on the upper level built with top quality materials and craftsmanship. This is a rare opportunity to own new construction in Sippewissett, a quiet neighborhood with easy access to historic Woods Hole and Falmouth Center.

1 Pease Avenue, Oak Bluffs, 02557 3 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 440 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Set among the brightly colored cottages and part of the famous Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association- a couple of blocks to Oak Bluffs' sandy beaches, town center, and restaurants. This adorable 3 bedroom cottage consists of a spacious front porch, a living-dining area, kitchen, 2 first floor bedrooms, and a second story loft bedroom. Nestled in on a quite street with only 2 other homes. but just off the main Circle where you can enjoy live entertainment and celebrations in the Historic Tabernacle building as part of this great Island community. The Abutting Cottage 2 Fisk Ave is also for sale. These back-to-back cottages would make a great family compound.

