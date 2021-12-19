ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosston, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Fosston market now

Fosston News Beat
(Fosston, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fosston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

605 Jensen Ave S.W., Mcintosh, 56556

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The seller's renovations are impeccable. This home hosts 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement, original hardwood flooring, tastefully updated kitchen, and more. Situated on a spacious setting complete with detached garage and garden shed too!

For open house information, contact Carol Sollie, Sollie Realty, Inc. at 218-435-1525

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041843)

307 1St St. West, Fosston, 56542

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Look at a city map of Fosston. Locate the most convenient location for all of your needs, and you just found this address and your next home! This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home comes complete with various updates. It's so centrally located, you could sell your car - but you won't want to after checking out the spacious double plus garage with sprawling heated workshop!

For open house information, contact Carol Sollie, Sollie Realty, Inc. at 218-435-1525

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021436)

