Take a look at these homes on the Fosston market now

(Fosston, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fosston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

605 Jensen Ave S.W., Mcintosh, 56556 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The seller's renovations are impeccable. This home hosts 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement, original hardwood flooring, tastefully updated kitchen, and more. Situated on a spacious setting complete with detached garage and garden shed too!

For open house information, contact Carol Sollie, Sollie Realty, Inc. at 218-435-1525

307 1St St. West, Fosston, 56542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Look at a city map of Fosston. Locate the most convenient location for all of your needs, and you just found this address and your next home! This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home comes complete with various updates. It's so centrally located, you could sell your car - but you won't want to after checking out the spacious double plus garage with sprawling heated workshop!

For open house information, contact Carol Sollie, Sollie Realty, Inc. at 218-435-1525