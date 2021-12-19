ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnum, MN

Check out these Barnum homes on the market

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 2 days ago

(Barnum, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Barnum. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4KRw_0dR5bHA100

3867 County Road 13, Barnum, 55707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Motivated Seller!!! Check out this gorgeous 3bd/2ba home in Barnum! This amazing home sits on 14 acres with 861 feet of river frontage on the Moose Horn River! New flooring!! This home has large spacious rooms including the stunning kitchen! The huge master suite not only has an amazingly large (18x14!!!) master bath but TWO fantastic walk-in closets! The other two bedrooms are spacious and filled with warm, inviting natural light. The walk-out ICF basement has the potential for so many uses, with egress windows in place for either bedrooms, family room, or whatever amazing idea you come up with! Sit on either one of the decks and enjoy quiet country living, or head over to the river and cast a line! There is a creek that runs through the property connecting the Moose Horn River and Bear Lake!!! Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment make this location absolutely ideal!!! Multiple lakes, rivers, parks, and trails are nearby! This is a must-see!

For open house information, contact Pamela Lewis, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-1500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlNkK_0dR5bHA100

3669 Carlton St, Barnum, 55707

4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Built by the bank president in 1929 this home has kept some of its natural charm, yet updated with the finest touches. The kitchen features commercial grade appliances, commercial flooring, custom built oak cabinets and granite counter tops. Maple flooring in the living room along with a wood burning fireplace. Main floor bathroom with heated floor. Den features a walkout to the patio surrounded by the beautifully landscaped yard. Your very own heated quest house for those overnight visitors. The many updates include, Commercial grade boiler, Newer roof (50 yr shingles), Commercial grade water heater, and all new plumbing. Home is hard wired with a security system, comes with reverse osmosis with a 22 gallon holding tank, central vacuum, intercom system, and four mini splits. Not to mention the fully insulated storage shed, a two car detached garage with an unfinished loft, and a heated pole barn. There is also a commercial grade generator on the property that would stay. All this on a fenced acre and a half a lot that features apple trees, grapevines and a creek that runs through.

For open house information, contact Tom Little, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6097401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48w6rC_0dR5bHA100

1184 N Holyoke Dr, Holyoke, 55749

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Newer ranch style home offers easy maintenance and plenty of room for toys and storage on this wooded 20 acres. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has large open living/dining and kitchen area! Kitchen features granite counter tops, black stainless appliances, hickory cabinets, and breakfast bar. There is access to the back patio from here. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with sink and great storage space. Vaulted living room is spacious, open, and combined with dining area. Master bedroom features private bath with step-in shower and huge walk-in closet. Attached heated garage is 30 x 30, and has large cement patio/apron out front. The detached garage is also heated and 20 x 32. This 20 acres offers hunting and recreation along with being close to Nemadji State Forest. Not far from State Hwy 23 this property is located only 30 min south of Duluth!

For open house information, contact Natalie Jensen, United Country BJ Real Estate at 320-245-2502

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6135423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjVxA_0dR5bHA100

1733 County Road 61, Carlton, 55718

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,904 Square Feet | Built in 2008

4 bedroom 2 bath home just Southwest of Carlton. This home is has about 2900 square feet of living space with the addition that was built back around 2008 to include a master bed/bath with a whirlpool tub and a sauna. There is a 3 car garage with a "man/woman" cave, a nice backyard with a small pond and space to move about. The home does need paint and carpet and some finishing/cleaning detail. So roll up your sleeves and bring your ideas!

For open house information, contact Vern Anderson II, Timber Ghost Realty, LLC at 651-329-0873

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6135687)

