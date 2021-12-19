Check out these homes on the San Manuel market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Manuel, AZ

(San Manuel, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Manuel will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

138 W 5Th Avenue, San Manuel, 85631

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1954

High quality, pride of ownership! The attention to detail is evident from all aspects: great landscaping, quality cork floor, HVAC, upgraded windows and kitchen cabinets to name a few. Mountain views? YES! Gated access from the alley to store all your toys in the backyard? YES! If you value efficient and affordable, living in Southern Arizona's last best-kept-secret community, this home is perfect for you! Several mature fruit trees and storage shed included.

For open house information, contact Todd Helmick, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290

212 E 4Th Street, San Manuel, 85631

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Charming and affordable 2-bed 1-bath home that is completely move-in ready! The interior features tile and laminate flooring throughout and a remodeled kitchen with large pantry (gas range and fridge included), while the exterior features a large fenced-in backyard and additional storage rooms. Lots of work recently completed in 2021 including a new water heater, new cooler, new pex plumbing for ktichen and bathroom, and a recoated roof. Please do not disturb occupants, home can only be shown in early January after the current tenant vacates the property.

For open house information, contact Stephen Argentati, Oracle Land & Homes at 520-896-9099

