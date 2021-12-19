Check out these homes for sale in Tornillo now
(Tornillo, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tornillo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
This property features the best of country living with horses allowed and irrigation rights zoned to accept trailer/mobile agriculture income on over a half acer lot, this unquiet home offers 2226 sqft of living space with 3 bedroom and 1 3/4 baths downstairs and the largest family room two balconies and half a bathroom upstairs. Property is a Fixer Upper Selling AS-IS home needs TLC. New roof and Refrigerated AC placed in 2018; City water, sewer and natural gas available. Beware of Dog: Pitbull on Property. Call today for an appointment to view this property only 10am to 4 pm weekdays; 9am to 530pm weekends.
Get out of the city limits with this country style home located just a few blocks east of Clint High School. Spacious half acre lot featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an oversized kitchen Park your RV with ease next to the 4 car garage.
Small things come in small packages and that certainly holds true with this gem!! With spacious open concept living, tile throughout living areas, ceiling fans in every master bedroom & living room, this 4-bedroom, 2 bath home is sure to check every box on your list. Be sure to mark this one as a must see TODAY
Come and see this great fixer upper in the Fabens area.Spacious lot and home potential for a great price. Owner Finance available, won't last schedule your showing TODAY!
