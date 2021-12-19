Check out these homes for sale in Manchester now

(Manchester, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

425 Green Peak Orchard Road, Dorset, 05253 4 Beds 4 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Green Peak Orchard! One of the premier locations in all of Dorset. Incredible 11.5 acre lot. Big mountain views. All flat and usable. This 4bd/5bath has amazing potential just needs a little TLC from its next lucky owner. Has unique character. Located close to skiing, tennis, cycling, golf and all Manchester and Dorset amenities. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact David Shehadi, Josiah Allen Real Estate, Inc. at 802-867-5555

16 Sunderland Hill Road, Sunderland, 05250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home is nestled in the beautiful mountains of Vermont and close to all the activities. This home is just minutes to skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, golf and snowmobile/ATV Trails. There's 3 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, office or den. The master bedroom has a master bath with laundry. Large kitchen and living room along with 2 nice size bedrooms. There is a Full basement with plenty of storage and bulkhead to the back yard. There is a spacious 2 car garage with carport for a 3rd car and additional bay for locked storage. The property also have two sheds that lock so plenty of storage for all your equipment and toys.

For open house information, contact Floyd Amidon, Maple Leaf Realty at 802-447-3210

3600 West Sandgate Road, Sandgate, 05250 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Serene setting for this house, barn and garage. Currently a home with micro greens farm. House has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The addition has an unfinished bathroom, 2 unfinished bedrooms and an unfinished family room. 6.5 acres including tillable fields and a stream. great gentleman's farm.

For open house information, contact Max Squiers, KW Vermont - Brenda Jones Real Estate Group at 802-442-3344

233 Squires Road, Manchester, 05255 1 Bed 1 Bath | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This is your opportunity for a home and a ready source of income! The home features easy living in a beautiful ranch style home graced with an outstanding mountain view located on 19.3 acres! The home offers a steady stream of income with 2 mobile home rentals as well as lot rent for 2 other homes! Easy one floor living with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious main bedroom, and tremendous over-sized garage with 3 bays with large automatic doors! Located on a quiet dead end road right in Manchester! Your piece of heaven! This opportunity won't last long!!

For open house information, contact Bonnie Chandler, RE/MAX Four Seasons at 802-362-4067