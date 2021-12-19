Top homes for sale in Sonora

(Sonora, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sonora than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

804 E 2Nd St, Sonora, 76950 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,406,530 | Single Family Residence | 5,910 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Absolutely Breathtaking Georgian Colonial Williamsburg Virginia Mansion nestled in the Oaks of Sonora Texas!!!! Custom Built in 1975 with the aid of Patrick Chumney of San Antonio, a project taking 2 years to complete. The property is located on a 25.305 acre land tract just outside the city limits of Sonora, TX. The main house is 5,910 sq. ft. of livable area, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with 5 fireplaces. An enchanting courtyard leads to a guest house with approximately 978 sq. ft. and has a full kitchen, fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property also has two carports (there is an attached 3-car carport and a detached 3 car carport), and a barn that is 1860 sq. ft. Please check out this link for additional photos, aerial, map, video, and more information; https://vtour.craigmac.tv/southeast2ndstreet Truly a diamond in the rough of West Texas!!!!

1893 S Service Rd, Sonora, 76950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,093 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located just 2 miles west of Sonora, TX this property offers privacy and views to the next owner. The house is approximately 3,093 SF on 17.569 acres with no neighbors in site. You can relax on the back patio with family and friends or watch the sun rise with your morning coffee. The house has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors and wet bar. There are two MASSIVE living areas to accommodate a formal living room and a media room, along with a split bedroom layout. This is a very large house on beautiful acreage in an area with massive oak trees and endless views. There is also an older barn and set of pens for those with livestock or show animals.

210 West Chestnut St, Sonora, 76950 3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in None

What a great location! This 3 bedroom one bathroom house is conveniently located in the heart of town close to multiple shopping options. Many accessible upgrades exist including ramped entry and walk in tub/shower combo. A large yard makes for lots of outdoor possibilities. Also, don't miss the concrete floor, metal, 26x12 shop that is any handy man's dream. At this price, don't wait to see!

