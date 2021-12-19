Top homes for sale in Scottville

(Scottville, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Scottville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6493-1 W Blue Water Drive, Ludington, 49431 4 Beds 3 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,426 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The views! This home is a modern masterpiece with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan....from the yard, from the deck, from the master suite balcony, from almost every window! This home features 2,624 sq ft with 4 Bedrooms, 3 BA, huge kitchen which is open to the cozy living room and a separate dining area. Home is located minutes from two public beaches, minutes to downtown Ludington or Pentwater and has great privacy. Home is located within a development but owner will entertain offers forexisting lots to go with home. Let's be creative! Call Jim today for your private tour at 231-690-2830.

For open house information, contact Jim Foley, Five Star Real Estate (Ludington) at 734-981-2900

2725 Us-31, Scottville, 49454 5 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Older farm house in need of TLC with 5 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Windows, roof and some doors are updated. Nice large rooms and a 14x14 garage/shed . Well does not currently work, quotes available. Lots of potential if you are looking for a project.

For open house information, contact Sean McDonald, Homewaters, LLC at 877-820-1194

3181 N Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, 49431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Stock Cooperative | 560 Square Feet | Built in 1940

VACATION LANE RESORT CO-OP!!! The ''BLUEBIRD'' is a fully furnished 560 sqft, 2 bed, 1 bath seasonal cottage located on the on east side of Hamlin Lake just minutes from everything that the Ludington area has to offer. The cottage includes its own boat slip in the co-op's protected marina and shares use of 120' of sandy lake frontage and numerous community spaces with the other members. Make this your hassle-free summer getaway and/or a short-term rental unit for the 2022 season. Call Bob Budreau @ (231) 690-8127 today to schedule a full tour.

For open house information, contact Bob Budreau, GREENRIDGE Realty-Ludington at 231-843-6868

521 W Free Soil Road, Free Soil, 49411 4 Beds 1 Bath | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Hobby Farm...here it is! 37 rolling acres with pasture, woodland and a soy bean field, Over 100 years in the same family. Beautiful old red barn. Country charm with a 4 bedroom farm house with a covered porch home needs to be renovated bonus guest home needs to be renovated also bean fields are attracting the many local whitetails! Two silos one of them has 5 floors in it. it was designed as a learning center insulated with power in it endless possibilities. Two other steel buildings 46x123 Thiswas a cattle farm years ago. Don't let this rare opportunity pass you by!

For open house information, contact Michael Cnudde, Coldwell Banker Professionals ALM Manistee at 231-723-3555