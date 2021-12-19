Check out these Manila homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Manila, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manila. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4673 Hwy 136, Etowah, 72428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome to the market this beautiful single story ranch home nestled just outside of Caraway AR! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home was built in 2015 and has been very well taken care of. You will find a double attached garage, large living room, eat in kitchen, ceramic tile flooring (heated in the bathroom), beautiful shade trees and a great outside seating area! There is an additional manufactured home on the property that is currently rented and conveys with the property.

912 Ada, Leachville, 72438

3 Beds 2 Baths | $40,612 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in None

One level home in Leachville with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice front porch.

1654 Clinton Dr., Etowah, 72428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to the market, 1654 Clinton Dr. located just minutes from Caraway, AR. This home is currently tenant occupied and can remain that way or would make a great home for a first time home buyer.

324 Dixon, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

