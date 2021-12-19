ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlette, MI

Marlette-curious? These homes are on the market

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Marlette, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marlette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPLo2_0dR5Yf6s00

3025 Sullivan Road, Marlette, 48453

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great starter home just off pavement. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on just over an acre in the country. Home needs new flooring in the kitchen, living room and dining room. Wallside Windows are scheduled to install new windows and sliding glass door.

For open house information, contact Andrea Donley, Donley Realty at 989-635-2654

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210090888)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjYhb_0dR5Yf6s00

8359 Mowatt Road, Silverwood, 48760

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1992

You will love this 37 acre parcel. This property is a NATURE LOVERS OR HUNTERS PARADISE!!! This parcel contains a lake (Dollar Lake) and a pond. The home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a full basement just waiting to be finished off. Updates that have been done new kitchen cabinets and counter top, new furnace and central air unit 2021, roof is 7 years old and carpet and laminate flooring throughout and a 30x40 garage that has concrete and power. You will not want to miss this property just 3/4 mile off pavement. Lots of wild life to enjoy. You can also make your our maple syrup. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Andrea Donley, Donley Realty at 989-635-2654

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210095810)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpSHr_0dR5Yf6s00

6335 Ervin Street, Marlette, 48453

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You will enjoy the location of this home. It is centered perfectly for you to walk to the downtown area for shopping and dining or if you're a sports fan the school and ball fields are close by. The garage has heat, water and a toilet for overflow gatherings. With a little TLC this would make a great home.

For open house information, contact Andrea Donley, Donley Realty at 989-635-2654

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210048376)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpFh1_0dR5Yf6s00

6895 James Street, Brown City, 48416

4 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Charming, 4 bed, 1 bath, cape cod w/covered porch for relaxing, on a beautiful corner lot w/tons of curb appeal, in Brown City w/award winning Brown City schools. Enter the living room w/exposed wood ceiling beams, many windows allowing ample natural light, flowing effortlessly to the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet & counter space, built-in desk w/pantry cabinets on each side, door to front of home. Main floor master has an oversized closet, full shared bath w/granite vanity & jacuzzi tub/shower, laundry room. 3 beds upstairs w/generous closets, 1 w/walk in. Large attic storage above the kitchen & Michigan basement w/access to crawl space. New luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout ‘21. Simpli-Safe security system includes a door sensor on each exterior door, back porch/yard & doorbell cameras, only need to create your own account. Wonderful dining & shopping nearby. Must see to truly appreciate all this home has to offer. Schedule your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Michael Perna, Keller Williams Advantage at 248-380-8800

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210093270)

See more property details

