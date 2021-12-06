These Montco ZIP Codes Are Among Ten Philadelphia Metro Areas with Most Expensive Homes

Image via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Three Montgomery County ZIP Codes have ranked among the ten places with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia metro area, according to a new report by Stacker.

Stacker compiled the list of ZIP Codes with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area using data from Zillow.

ZIP Codes are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of October 2021.

ZIP Code 19035 ( Lower Merion Township) ranked highest in second place. A typical home value in this Montco area is $1,244,336. Here the median home value has increased by 10.9 percent in the past year, and 18.7 percent in the last five years.

Next is ZIP Code 19437 (Lower Gwynedd Township) in fourth place. A typical home value here is $1,018,323, after a 16.2 percent one-year price change and a 34 percent five-year price change.

Finally, ZIP Code 19066 (Lower Merion Township) also made the list in seventh place. This area’s typical home value is $895,015. That is a 15.7 increase compared to last year and a 36.2 percent change from five years ago.