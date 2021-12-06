ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

These Montco ZIP Codes Are Among Ten Philadelphia Metro Areas with Most Expensive Homes

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wDgZ_0dFMMkmp00
Image via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Three Montgomery County ZIP Codes have ranked among the ten places with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia metro area, according to a new report by Stacker.

Stacker compiled the list of ZIP Codes with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area using data from Zillow.

ZIP Codes are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of October 2021.

ZIP Code 19035 (Lower Merion Township) ranked highest in second place. A typical home value in this Montco area is $1,244,336. Here the median home value has increased by 10.9 percent in the past year, and 18.7 percent in the last five years.

Next is ZIP Code 19437 (Lower Gwynedd Township) in fourth place. A typical home value here is $1,018,323, after a 16.2 percent one-year price change and a 34 percent five-year price change.

Finally, ZIP Code 19066 (Lower Merion Township) also made the list in seventh place. This area’s typical home value is $895,015. That is a 15.7 increase compared to last year and a 36.2 percent change from five years ago.

Read more about the three Montgomery County ZIP Codes with the most expensive homes in the Philadephia area in Stacker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

‘We’re Quickly Growing Here’: Need for More Elbow Room Prompts Meridian Bank to Purchase Building in Exton

After outgrowing its Malvern headquarters, Meridian Bank has purchased a 32,800-square-foot office building in Exton. The site will be used for the expansion of the financial services company, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Meridian bought 367 Eagleview Boulevard for $3.69 million from Willner Properties, which acquired the...
EXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Home, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MONTCO.Today

Riverfront at Royersford Wins $1M Grant From State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program

Developer Riverfront at Royersford has won a $1 million grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for the proposed mixed-use real estate development project that would bring residences, restaurants, entertainment spots, and much more to the Royersford Borough riverfront, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post. The money will...
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Jeane M. Vidoni, President & CEO of Penn Community Bank

Jeane Vidoni, the CEO of Penn Community Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about being born in Cleveland and growing up in Allentown; being inspired by the compassion and tolerance her father displayed as her mother suffered from an untreated mental illness; getting her license and a job on her 16th birthday, and working full-time at an advertising agency while going to college part-time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Codes#The Ten#Bright Mls#Redfin#Zillow#The Zillow Home
MONTCO.Today

Historic House in Valley Forge Park Sees New Life in Upcoming Restoration

Sitting within the great valley known as the Grand Parade of the historic Valley Forge National Park lies a failing structure known as the Maurice Stephens House. First built in 1816 as a single-family residence for Esquire Maurice Stephens, this now dilapidated building is looking for a brighter future, according to Main Line Tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

Conshohocken-based Zuppler Helps Restaurants ‘Take Back Control of Their Customers and Their Brand’

Conshohocken-based Zuppler, founded by Shiva Srinivasan, works with restaurants to integrate an online ordering platform into their own websites, writes Kennedy Rose for The Business Journals. And while it faces tough competition from other ordering sites, such as DoorDash and Grubhub, Zuppler stands out by not charging high commission fees...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy