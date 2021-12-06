Bill Clinton Divorcing Hillary After Health Scare? What We Know So Far

An unverified report claimed that Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are about to end their 46-year marriage life after the former US president began dealing with health issues.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Reuters

A recent edition of the Globe claimed that the Clintons are calling it quits. Bill reportedly realized he needs a change following his recent health issues.

"Bill no longer cares what people think after his hospital stay. For years he was concerned about keeping up appearances, first for the sake of his own political career and then to further Hillary's run for the White House and finally for the success of their charitable foundation," an insider said.

