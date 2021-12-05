Homes for sale in Charlevoix: New listings

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Charlevoix area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

08263 Mount Mcsauba, Charlevoix, 49720 8 Beds 5 Baths | $2,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,149 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Lake Michigan Historic Waterfront Home located in Charlevoix. This one of a kind 8 bedroom 4.5 bath home was built around 1908. If only the walls could talk. So much character and history here. It's like walking into a time capsule. This home is a piece of preserved history, from the custom built-ins, antique fixtures, and hardwood flooring. The home sits on the bluffs of Lake Michigan with a sprawling 3.5 wooded acres surrounding it. It has 200 feet of pure sand shoreline offering you your own private sanctuary. You're still just minutes from downtown Charlevoix and all it has to offer. A must see!

601 State, East Jordan, 49727 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A small slice of rural living right in town! This house features 3/4 acre of enclosed yard perfect for kids and pets. There's a double garage to keep your vehicles clean and dry. Located in East Jordan, it is close to schools and shops, while being secluded on its own corner lot. This 3 bedroom home has been recently updated and is ready for a new family. All this and just minutes from beautiful Lake Charlevoix! Don't let this one pass you by!

201 Meech, Charlevoix, 49720 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

A very nice, first floor two bedroom condo, or one bedroom and an office, in a highly desirable northside Charlevoix neighborhood. You can walk to just about everything you may need to enjoy some of what Charlevoix has offer. The very reasonable $387.00 quarterly dues include water, sewer, trash and outside maintenance. Located just outside the Charlevoix Chicago Club, this unit comes completely furnished, along with newer appliances, custom bedroom closets and bathroom upgrades. If you have been searching for a summer place, or if you are just starting out, an in town condo at this price offers a rare opportunity.

107 Esterly, East Jordan, 49727 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in None

Fabulous opportunity in the City of East Jordan! Two great possibilities: Live in the house and have two rentals from the duplex or rent all three out for a great income! East Jordan is a thriving community with a new focus on the downtown development and marina district. Just one block from Lake Charlevoix, shopping, and entertainment. Duplex: Unit 1 - 2bedrooms, 1 bath. Unit 2 - 1 Bedroom, loft, 1 bath.

