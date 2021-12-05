Take a look at these homes on the Great River market now

(Great River, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Great River. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Lot 4 Blue Point Road, Farmingville, 11738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Serene Location! Raised Ranch Shown Is One Of Various Models To Be Built. Attention to detail shines throughout. Amenities included are hardwood floors on the first floor with carpet in the bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, 3 choices of cabinets with dove-tail draws and soft touch close, central air conditioning, colonial base moldings & choice of tile for bathrooms. Some optional features include venting out for stove, a fireplace, tray ceiling in owner's suite, shadow-box molding, a 2 car garage, an outside basement entry, egress basement windows, rough plumbing for 3-piece bathroom, low-line plumbing and more. Builders will build to suit- Their plans or yours. A Place To Call Home! Close Distance To Long Island Railroad, Highways, Shopping And More.Pricing Available On Other Models~ Taxes Are Approximate. Purchaser To Pay Customary Builders Fees.Prices Subject To Change

504 John Roe Smith Avenue, E. Patchogue, 11772 3 Beds 1 Bath | $379,899 | Single Family Residence | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 1976

AFFORDABLE STARTER HOME minutes from Downtown Patchogue LOW TAXES...ONLY $7200/annually!!! Single Level home on a quiet Cul-de-sac with great curb appeal!!! 3 well sized Bedrooms plus recently remodeled bathroom. Cozy Living room with large bay window that lets in lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen consists of natural wood cabinets offering plenty of storage. The outdoor living is just as inviting as the indoors! It starts at the tucked away front porch to the paver patio that leads to the grassy yard & mature landscaping! For an added bonus the double gate at the end of the driveway gives easy access to the yard making additions easy! This home is a steal AS-IS but can easily be a Value-Add through the right eyes!!!

34 Port Avenue, Ronkonkoma, 11779 3 Beds 1 Bath | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 1952

large 1 Acre ( 200 x 217.8 ) property with a colonial with 3 bedrooms 1 full bath . and Detached 2 car garage

870 E Bay Drive, West Islip, 11795 4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Great Waterfront On A Dead End Street With Oversized, Underdeveloped Property With Room For Expansion. There Is A 100 Feet Of 2 Year Old Bulkheading And A 2 Car Detached 600 Sq. Ft. Garage With Electric, Water, And Gas. Home Has Hot And Cold Outdoor Shower, Wood Burning Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Large Closets, In Ground Sprinklers, And Much More!

