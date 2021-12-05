Payson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Payson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Payson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1304 N Beeline Highway, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Mobile Home | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Just five minutes from Green Valley Lake, and located in the Oak Mobile Home Park, where Mobile homes are owner owned. This prior manager's unit has many recent upgrades include new HVAC system, new bathroom vanity, new foundation crawlspace venting, gravel landscaping, and new light fixtures throughout. Whether you are looking for a full-time residence or somewhere to make weekend memories, you will enjoythe space this model has to offer both inside and out. The outdoor space at this property comes with three sheds (two plumbed for electricity), includes twoparking spaces, and is fenced. The space rent in this park is $415 per month and includes sewer and garbage.

479 N Pyle Ranch Road, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Mobile Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2009

3 bed 2 bath in Ellison Creeks Estates. 1-acre level lot, 360 degree views of Rim and the tall pines of Tonto National Forest. Camping allowed. A short drive to fishing at the Rim lakes. Great wildlife viewing; elk, deer and turkey, and many trails available. Furniture included!

804 N Madison Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy the panoramic views, wildlife and beautiful seasonal scenes from this 2 story home on a full basement that backs to the National Forest. This home was designed to be a gathering place for family and friends. Located close to town but at the edge of the forest. Main level boasts a kitchen with island, family room, 1 bathroom and two rooms with walk out patios. Upstairs consists of a large bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large loft/game room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, both with walk out patios with panoramic views. The large basement has a walk/out door and wood burning fireplace, lots of space in this versatile room. Large extended garage for all your toys, laundry and sink. A total of 5 patios to enjoy the amazing panoramic views, we are asking cash, patios need repairs.

312 W Latigo Lane Lane, Payson, 85541 4 Beds 3 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,255 Square Feet | Built in 2019

PREFER QUIET? PANORAMIC VIEWS in every angle of this custom hilltop gem w/1.85 acres. No HOA. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises, views of Granite Dells, Diamond Point & dreamy sunsets. Huge 16-foot glass slider & picturesque windows. Spacious 4-bedroom home w/formal living room, dining room, family room & office on the lower level; loft on the upper level. High ceilings, waterproof-laminate flooring, ceiling fans & bronze fixtures. Kitchen w/huge island, stainless-steel Samsung appliances; refrigerator included. Huge master w/huge walk-in closet. Master bath w/his & her sinks, soaking tub & shower w/dual heads. Ample parking w/2-car garage, driveway & 2 private areas to park multiple vehicles/toys. Zoned for horses, has chicken coop, 2 sheds & low maintenance. Only 5 miles to Walmart. Must see!

