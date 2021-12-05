ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Athens

Athens Journal
 5 days ago

(Athens, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

897 Cayuga, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Whether you are downsizing or just starting, this is the place for you. Located minutes from downtown and Athens schools. Totally remolded two years ago. Wood floors in living and hallway, tile floors in kitchen and dining. New carpet in all of the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Connie Meadors, KW-Cedar Creek Lake Properties at 972-772-7003

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14633233)

313 Fm 316 N, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Come and check out this charming country home nestled in Eustace, Tx! With 1865 sq ft to sprawl out, you can come and make this home your own. Not only does this home have 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, but it also has a bonus room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom or whatever your mind can think of! The spacious backyard has a chain link fence to give those family pets plenty of room to run around and enjoy! Have tons of things you need to store? No problem! There is an outdoor storage building in the back to keep your things! Very close to dining and fun just around the corner!

For open house information, contact Ethan Almanza, Ebby Halliday Realtors - Cedar Creek Lake at 903-340-8590

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95667)

13988 Cr 2857, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking to move to the country? This home is perfect for you siting an acre off of the road with a private drive lined with crepe myrtles, pond and land directly behind the house. Shade trees surround the house sit a spell on your front porch and enjoy the southern breezes. Split bedroom design with large country kitchen tons of storage space for all the chef in your family, Dining area is open to the kitchen making family entertainment a great event, vaulted ceiling in living room has access to the back porch with room for your country animals chickens goats horses etc. Storage building .

For open house information, contact Lisa Rhodes, Keller Williams Realty - Cedar Creek Lake Properties at 972-772-7000

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95945)

406 Davis Drive, Athens, 75751

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Established, respectable residential area is perfect setting for this nice brick, approx. 1800 sq ft home with spacious living room complete with WB Fireplace, den with built in cabinets, 2 larger bedrooms, 1 &1/2 bath, 1 garage, 1 carport on 1 1/2 Lots. There is a covered patio in back that is approx 24 X 10 - plenty of relaxing space with a fence around backyard. There is also a cabana in the mature tree shaded back yard plus a small storage building. Older home - Colors somewhat dated - but that gives you a reason to choose your preferred personal updates! Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Becky Anding-Staines, Anding Real Estate at 903-675-4551

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96329)

