These houses are for sale in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, IL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Ottawa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Ottawa-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2925 East 1989Th Road, Ottawa, 61350 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,429 Square Feet | Built in 2017

INCREDIBLE, QUALITY BUILT, CUSTOM Design home with all BRICK exterior with many amenities and upgrades to enjoy approximately 4400 livable square footage. Built on 2 acres in Woodridge Subdivision with great access to Interstate 80 and Route 23 within minutes. Priced below the Feb 2020 appraisal with value of $556,000 before the lower level basement was completed in that value. Upon entry, you will love the large open space featuring the large vaulted living room that opens to dining and large kitchen. Magnificent kitchen with 4 x 8 center island, walk in pantry, side by side frig/freezer, pot filler and desk area. High end HVAC system with 4 zones and touch screens. This Smart home can control the lights, fans and a/c all by your phone. Marvin brand 12' double slider in lower level leads to 23 x 30 patio and 8' slider off main level leads to the covered deck featuring trex material and metal railing. On demand water heater with boiler with heated garage floors. Master Bedroom suite features large closet with stackable washer and dryer in closet and many custom storage units. Marble shower with multiple body sprays and large soaking tub and double sinks. Lower level features 4th bedroom, family room, game room & bar area, rec room, exercise room and large bonus room behind the secret door with possibilities to finish as a possible hobby room. Includes Generac system 22 kw generator. This home is built on two lots with 2 parcel numbers. Come see this wonderful home !

11 Starboard Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to your new home, a modern haven nestled within the marina resort of Heritage Harbor on the Illinois River. This beautiful ranch-style home offers 1,800sqft of living space with three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and multiple living spaces to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. There is an open-plan living and dining room plus a beautiful kitchen bursting with everything you need to cater for loved ones. Bathroom features a cast iron tub with tiled walls and tiled master walk in shower. When it's time to relax, there is an 8-foot front porch and a rear patio where you can sit back with a drink in hand and watch as the world passes you by. This expansive home offers an attached two-car garage and the opportunity to extend your floorplan further with an optional basement. The optional basement could include an additional bedroom and a bathroom, plus a wine cellar, a recreation room and a flex room to ensure a home that grows with you. The choice is all yours when it comes to The Dogwood. Whatever you choose, you will enjoy a life of leisure with access to the I&M Canal bike trail, walking paths and boat, kayak and jet ski rentals on-site. The resort restaurant is only steps from your door and you will enjoy access to year-round events at the resort, perfect for those who love to stay active and social. It is only 3 miles to the charming Downtown Ottawa bursting with restaurants, shopping and entertainment while Starved Rock State Park is only 15 minutes away.

406 Heritage Lane, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Love at first sight!!! This charming tri level home has so much to offer! Move-in ready with updates throughout-modern farmhouse touches on all levels-sunny kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space-enormous family room with recessed lighting, wood burning stone fireplace with custom white wash, newer (2019) wood look vinyl flooring-all three bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans w/remotes-master bedroom has its own full bath with walk in glass door shower-fully fenced back yard has a raised brick firepit, shed, and large cement patio with a pergola-oversized garage with tons of storage space-BRAND NEW siding, front door and downspouts in 2021-Hurry before this home is someone elses!!

900 Deerfield Lane, Ottawa, 61350 4 Beds 4 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous newly remodeled two story home with 4 bedrooms (huge loft can be used as 4th bedroom or left as loft area!), 2 full baths, 2 half baths, with a totally refinished walkout basement. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, on a wooded lot with pond. Huge vaulted ceilings, glass sun room, brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, wine fridge, engineered hardwood flooring, a breathtaking new fireplace feature wall in the Family Room & 2 stunning staircases leading to the 2nd level of this breathtaking home. The spacious newly remodeled walk out basement is complete with a sauna in the half bath, and 2 fully finished areas that can be used as MANY different spaces! Choose a theatre room, playroom, exercise room, entertainment room (just add a bar!), office or any other space you desire! Walk out on the deck and patio to enjoy the peacefulness of the wooded backside and pond of the home! Per previous owner, home is wired for CAT 5 Ethernet (current owner didn't use) and rolled insulation in the walls, ceilings and flooring for sound proofing. Concrete pad poured waiting for your shed, mancave or she-shed. Too many wonderful features to list...so come see it today! Make it yours for the holidays!

