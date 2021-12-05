ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Single-family homes for sale in Erie

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 5 days ago

(ERIE, PA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Erie listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdyLz_0dEhkQAH00

861 Newton Avenue, Lawrence Park, 16511

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Well maintained rowhouse updated kitchen, newer windows, fenced yard, garage. 1 yr AHS home warranty. Loft can be a 4th bedroom. zoning AD3

For open house information, contact Joe Finazzo, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-159962)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAE72_0dEhkQAH00

2103 Market Street, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome to this updated and spacious home, offering first floor laundry, first floor half bath for guests, comfortable living room, dining room combination and separate family room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large fully fenced backyard with private patio, perfect for outdoor summer entertainment. New air conditioning and furnace, this home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Max Rankin, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-161062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0rkC_0dEhkQAH00

8534 Old Waterford Road, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Country feel close to the city. Beautiful updates and finishes everywhere you look! Private lot with 2 car garage, lean-to shed, large deck with pergola. Recessed lighting throughout, barn doors and cozy lower level with woodstove. Almost 2.5 acres with small pond.

For open house information, contact Jenna Ramsey, Coldwell Banker Select - Peach at 814-453-4578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuUqZ_0dEhkQAH00

1403 W 44Th Street, Erie, 16509

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home is situated in a quiet Southwest Erie Neighborhood. New furnace & A/C 2020; new concrete patio & driveway 2018; new shed roof, fencing, & plumbing 2019; finished basement & new garage door 2020.

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158130)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Plumbing#Recessed Lighting#Agresti Real Estate
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
414
Followers
589
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy