Single-family homes for sale in Erie

(ERIE, PA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Erie listings:

861 Newton Avenue, Lawrence Park, 16511 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Well maintained rowhouse updated kitchen, newer windows, fenced yard, garage. 1 yr AHS home warranty. Loft can be a 4th bedroom. zoning AD3

For open house information, contact Joe Finazzo, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

2103 Market Street, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome to this updated and spacious home, offering first floor laundry, first floor half bath for guests, comfortable living room, dining room combination and separate family room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large fully fenced backyard with private patio, perfect for outdoor summer entertainment. New air conditioning and furnace, this home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Max Rankin, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

8534 Old Waterford Road, Erie, 16509 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Country feel close to the city. Beautiful updates and finishes everywhere you look! Private lot with 2 car garage, lean-to shed, large deck with pergola. Recessed lighting throughout, barn doors and cozy lower level with woodstove. Almost 2.5 acres with small pond.

For open house information, contact Jenna Ramsey, Coldwell Banker Select - Peach at 814-453-4578

1403 W 44Th Street, Erie, 16509 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home is situated in a quiet Southwest Erie Neighborhood. New furnace & A/C 2020; new concrete patio & driveway 2018; new shed roof, fencing, & plumbing 2019; finished basement & new garage door 2020.

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400