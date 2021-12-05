ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Home ownership in Knoxville is within reach with townhouses like these

Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) If you’re on the market for a home in Knoxville, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29e0pa_0dEhijum00

4314 Wallerton Court, Knoxville, 37938

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Large home with lots of light, located in Halls near all of the shops, schools and other amenities. Four bedrooms and two full baths. Stainless steel stove and built-in microwave in the kitchen. Large two-car garage. Large deck, just outside the kitchen and living room area. Gas fireplace in the living room. Large laundry area, just off of the kitchen. Huge basement, with shop and workbench included in separate work area! Walk out access to the backyard from the basement. Lots of storage space, on three levels. Attic storage space accessible from stairs, just off of the kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elliott Schuhardt, The Real Estate Firm, Inc. at 865-770-4030

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKftb_0dEhijum00

521 Brunello Way, Knoxville, 37919

4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,900 | Townhouse | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Lusso Villas, West Knoxville's newest luxury townhomes. These move in ready townhomes offer 4 bed, 3.5 bath with office & excellent storage opportunities. Main level living with 11ft ceilings in living-room, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, kitchen island overlooking the open floor plan & walk in pantry. Second level offers office, attic storage, jack/ jill bath with double vanity & walk in closet. Additional bedroom could be used as a second master suite with 11 ft ceilings, walk in closet, & full bath. Some upgraded features include, hardwood on main level/stairs/upstairs hallway, tiled wet areas with tiled master (rain head) shower, & tub surround in additional baths. Tiled kitchen back splash, granite tops with a high end appliance package. To include gas range, microwave drawer, range hood, dishwasher, beverage center. Top this off with garage floor epoxy, tankless water heater, smart tech switches, wi-fi thermostats, solid shelf closet systems, alarm system installed, & prewired for cable/internet. Exterior finishes include white brick exterior, aluminum clad energy star windows, covered back patio with additional grilling patio (gas), sod & irrigation, stamped concrete driveway & back patio. You do not want to miss out on these gorgeous townhomes!

For open house information, contact Renea King, Southland Realtors, Inc at 865-693-6961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRCzf_0dEhijum00

629 Idlewood Lane, Knoxville, 37923

2 Beds 2 Baths | $177,500 | Townhouse | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Well Maintained Townhome Conveniently Located in West Knox Close to I-40, Pellissippi Prkwy, Downtown, Shopping & Restaurants. Great floor plan with Sep Dining and Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, Updated Bath, Nice Closet and Storage Space, Private Back Patio for Relaxing and Entertaining.

For open house information, contact Melanie Carter, Realty Executives Associates at 865-482-3232

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTkWd_0dEhijum00

517 Brunello Way, Knoxville, 37919

4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,900 | Townhouse | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Lusso Villas, West Knoxville's newest luxury townhomes. These move in ready townhomes offer 4 bed, 3.5 bath with office & excellent storage opportunities. Main level living with 11ft ceilings in living-room, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, kitchen island overlooking the open floor plan & walk in pantry. Second level offers office, attic storage, jack/ jill bath with double vanity & walk in closet. Additional bedroom could be used as a second master suite with 11 ft ceilings, walk in closet, & full bath. Some upgraded features include, hardwood on main level/stairs/upstairs hallway, tiled wet areas with tiled master (rain head) shower, & tub surround in additional baths. Tiled kitchen back splash, granite tops with a high end appliance package. To include gas range, microwave drawer, range hood, dishwasher, beverage center. Top this off with garage floor epoxy, tankless water heater, smart tech switches, wi-fi thermostats, solid shelf closet systems, alarm system installed, & prewired for cable/internet. Exterior finishes include white brick exterior, aluminum clad energy star windows, covered back patio with additional grilling patio (gas), sod & irrigation, stamped concrete driveway & back patio. You do not want to miss out on these gorgeous townhomes! Call for your showing today!!! For more information or to download a Buyers information package please visit https://lussovillasknoxville.com/

For open house information, contact Renea King, Southland Realtors, Inc at 865-693-6961

