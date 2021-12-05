Take a look at these Chicago condominiums on the market now

(CHICAGO, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Chicago condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

30 East Division Street, Chicago, 60610 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Gold Coast Newly tastefully renovated, condo with an abundance of natural light. Very spacious 2bedroom 2baths 1400 sqft of living space. Fantastic open floorplan with living room, dining room, and new gourmet white kitchen. With Stainless Steel appliances. The kitchen is full of tasteful custom features, 48" cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. . An incredibly roomy master suite sitting area, a decadently luxurious marble bath, and a separate private dressing room, complete with vanity wall to wall of closets . Adjacent to kitchens sits a wet bar, equipped with a wine cooler and ample storage space for entertaining large gatherings The entire home is provided with numerous built-ins. Garage Parking available for rent $325. Walking distance to Oak Street Beach, The Magnificent Mile, Restaurants, Entertainment, Lake Shore Drive, Navy Pier enjoy all that the Gold Coast has to offer. Video Available Se Broker Remarks.

2011 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, 60618 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Live a life above in the height of style and in the heart of Roscoe Village in this beautiful, top floor penthouse loft, located in the historic Chicago Millworks building. This work/play/live unit has many of the upgrades you have heard about! The diagonal oak floors lead you down a gorgeous catwalk gallery showcase space with movable Halogen lighting and a flexible design that lends itself to frequent transformation to allow you to display your pride as it greets you and your guests at the door to welcome you home! The sleeping quarters are strategically placed along the corridor, opposite the living/entertainment space for privacy. End your day in the sky-lit owners suite offering double closets adorned by true loft style exposed brick and an ensuite whirlpool bath that creates a spa like feel. The guest room offers plenty of room to include a working desk and is outfitted with a double wall closet dressed in exposed brick alongside the top fitted glass block wall. A chameleon in disguise, the guest room can easily be transformed to a home office or den if you choose. A generous Great room layout affords a seamless open flow for entertaining with large living and dining areas met by a sleek stainless steel kitchen tailored to the chef. Ample natural light flows like a gentle summer breeze through the expansive bay of windows with double sliding glass doors and your very own Juliette balcony with city views! Cozy up next to the marble facing fireplace with your favorite beverage or dine Al Fresco and under the stars with spectacular views of the Chicago Skyline on the oversized common rooftop terrace! Perfectly equipped with grouped seating areas and gas grills for entertaining guests, the composite rooftop deck doubles as the perfect escape for those seeking life balance and quiet time reading or soaking in the sun. This loft offers clever storage spaces throughout and also includes a separate storage unit and bike room located on the first floor. The building offers a a hydraulic elevator and a well-lit, heated, parking garage on the first floor and the seller is offering a deeded parking space included in the price! Within one minute of Hamlin Park that offers a field house, an assembly hall with stage, fitness center, 2 gymnasiums, swimming pool, baseball diamonds, football-soccer fields and home to theater, boxing and dancing special events! Located across from Fellger park, and within minutes to the lake, Belmont Harbor, shopping and area restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines, this Millworks Penthouse delivers an unsurpassed, exceptionally refined living experience in one of the most convenient, connected and commutable addresses. Welcome home to your own penthouse in the city! You're going to love it here!

1165 East 61St Street, Chicago, 60637 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Professionally managed. Fresh unit with rare 3 bedrooms. Truly in move-in condition. The modern kitchen includes a convenient breakfast bar and all appliances. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Additional storage in basement. Convenient to everything; shopping, U of C campus with newest Dorm across the street, Museum of Science and Industry, public transportation including the Metra commuter train. Easy street parking with permit. Blocks to lakefront for biking, walks and simply enjoying nature. Lake Shore Drive will get you downtown in minutes. No current special assessments.

1207 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, 60626 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Rare find... Charming vintage sun-filled unit w/central air, overlooking a quiet tree-lined street, 3 min walk to the lakefront, beach and tennis courts! Spacious and elegant unit in prime East Rogers Park location. Top floor unit with an abundance of light, high ceilings, exposed brick, custom woodwork throughout and original oak floors. French doors/windows lead to a Juliet balcony which offers a spectacular sunset view. More: Central Air, in unit electrical panel, updated bathroom w/commercial in unit laundry, newer kitchen w/plenty of granite counter space, outdoor balcony by kitchen, dining/grilling area in back court yard, and pet friendly . Move-in condition! Rental parking space available! Great combination of vintage character with modern necessities! Unbeatable location: Red Line walking distance to Morse or Loyola stops, bus stop close to home #147, #155 routes, and Target & Loyola University all within walking distance. Enjoy walking to many dining options, shopping, and bar/coffee shops, Movie Theater, and Arts District. A picture-perfect gem! Come see, this condo will not disappoint! Great alternative to renting and can be used as an investment (cash flow) in the future. 3D Matterport walk through link by pictures.

