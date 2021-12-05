Check out these homes on the Logan market now

(Logan, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Logan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3703 W 600 S, Logan, 84321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $5,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Centrally located in the gorgeous Cache Valley is this one of a kind homestead! This property features more than I can list! Custom 2 story home with open floor plan, main level living and amazing front porch to enjoy the quietness and views in every direction. Huge office space, 3 car detached garage , custom concrete fencing, landscaping with fire pit, several BBQ locations and endless amounts of space for about anything you want. Enjoy your time in the pool house featuring 2,800 sq ft with indoor salt water 800 sq ft pool with slide, diving board, enclosed party area, & it's heated. It includes all the amenities you'd want including 3 dressing rooms, shower, and electronic pool cover! The 8,000 sq ft 3 bay semi shop is perfect for your business and farm operations with wash bay, grease pit, truckers lounge and endless amount of storage space! Heated and all utilities! Lazy Bar P Ranch comes with over 100 acres of land and 95 shares of water! Equipment barns with power, hay barns, ag sheds and much more. Fully fenced with frontage along 600 south and 3600 west! This place is perfect as is or development of your choosing! ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES DON'T FORGET TO ASK OR CHECK OUT THE ADDITIONAL FEATURES! Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Amy Rupp, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

1328 Country Manor Dr, Logan, 84321 4 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great 4 bed 2 bath home conveniently located in Logan with lots of outdoor space and plenty of updates! You've got to stop by and check out this home! HVAC system replaced this summer with high efficiency furnace, A/C and heat pump to help keep energy bills low! New tankless hot water heater and easy to use thermostat you can control from anywhere! This home sits on a generously sized lot with plenty of garden space, fruit trees and direct access to a walking trail and greenspace. HOA is $10 per month and takes care of snow removal and picnic area. Don't miss your chance to make this home your own! Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Jen Luman, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499