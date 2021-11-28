When I give, I have control: Meet the Writer Baptiste Monnet

Last month the social media space was hit with a wave of news that Facebook and the rest of its services had temporarily gone down. The overall effects of that incident and those before it continue to shift our general curiosity about and approval of incentives to switch to decentralized technology. I argue that our society needs more innovative solutions for privacy, interoperability, and decision-making. Blockchain is a part of a trustless digital solution. There are multiple sources and solutions to decentralize existing projects or build a DApp from scratch. Moreover, I observe a notion of building projects under open governance where communities make all the decisions. Another term for it is DAO governance. Below, you can find out more about what it is, how it works, and the solutions for building trustless projects operated by DAO.

