The Avalance have signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension, TSN.ca reports. This new contract will keep Bednar behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. Bednar and the Avalanche won the President’s Trophy last season (most points) but were dismantled by the Golden Knights in the playoffs. The Avalanche have made the playoffs for four straight seasons and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO