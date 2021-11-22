ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Suns go for lucky 13 in the Alamo

By Bright Side Of The Sun
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Phoenix Suns (13-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-11) The Phoenix Suns are on fire, with last night’s 126-97 drubbing of the...

www.chatsports.com

brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Suns look for 8th straight win against the Rockets

Line: Suns -8.5 The Phoenix Suns have the longest active winning streak in the NBA, and they’ll look to extend it against one of the worst teams in the NBA. This will be Round 2 in the Phoenix-Houston battle, after a 123-111 victory in game one in Phoenix where the Suns had to fight off a feisty Houston squad.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Suns ride into Minnesota as the hottest team in the NBA

Line: PHX -3.5 After the Suns win and Clippers loss last night, the Suns are officially the hottest team in the NBA. Matching their total from the bubble winning eight straight games, tonight, they’ll look to match what they did in the Playoffs last year when they were able to win nine straight games.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Mavs vs Suns: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns head into their first head-to-head encounter of the season on Wednesday, 10 PM EST, with both aiming to continue their respective win streak. Unfortunately for the Mavs, they will have to do it without Luka Doncic, who hurt his ankle in Monday’s 111-101...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Suns host Mavericks in Western Conference showdown

What: Phoenix Suns (10-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-4) The last time Phoenix lost a basketball game, it was on a fadeaway buzzer-beater by Harrison Barnes. That was on October 27, some three weeks ago. Since that shot the team has put together a nine-game winning streak that, for the most part, no one nationally talks about. The Suns are good, the national pundits know it, and they focus their energy on other storylines.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Blazing hot Suns look to beat Mavericks again

What: Phoenix Suns (11-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5) It’s getting hard to remember when the Phoenix Suns last lost a basketball game. They’ll look to keep things rolling tonight against the Mavericks, just one day removed from gutting out a 105-98 win against that same Dallas squad. The Mavericks were...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

The Phoenix Suns (9-3) play against the Houston Rockets (12-12) at Toyota Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021. Phoenix Suns 115, Houston Rockets 89 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane. Christian Wood: “As one of the leaders, I tell these young guys...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

THE STORY: The Suns and Mavericks play again. The other night things went to hell for Dallas late after they kept ahead for most of the game. Can they bounce back or are the Suns going to lay the smack down on Doncic-less Dallas after finally coming to their senses in the fourth on Wednesday.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back against Phoenix Suns

There is no time to dwell on past results over the course of an NBA regular season. Despite putting up a valiant effort Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, the shorthanded Denver Nuggets fell for the third game in a row, as the team wasn’t able to pull off an upset without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, who was out due to a wrist sprain.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of talk in the aftermath of the 2021 NBA Finals about the long-term prospects of this group of Phoenix Suns. Much like the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, Phoenix’s run to the championship round in last year’s playoffs was largely chalked up to injuries on other teams. Questions were raised as well about the future of 37 year old point guard Chris Paul, who was set to become a free agent after the season. Much of Phoenix’s newfound maturity last year had been credited to Paul, who had been traded to Phoenix the previous offseason after spending a year with a similarly young team in Oklahoma City and taking that team to the NBA Bubble playoffs. After finally making his first trip to the Finals, would the 11x All Star help Phoenix run it back? Would it even matter?
NBA
yourvalley.net

Spurs take on the Suns on 4-game losing streak

Phoenix Suns (13-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-11, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Spurs play Phoenix. The Spurs are 1-9 against Western Conference...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs lose to Suns as skid reaches five games

The Spurs came into Monday’s game at the AT&T Center on a season-worst, four-game losing streak. The Phoenix Suns entered on an NBA-best 12-game winning streak. At least the Spurs made them work for their 13th in a row. Devin Booker scored 23 points and DeAndre Ayton tallied 21 points...
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Suns 115, Spurs 111

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs returned home on Monday night after a long road trip but that wasn’t a cure for their losing streak as they fell short to the streaking Phoenix Suns 115-111 at the AT&T Center. The Spurs suffered their fifth straight loss overall and are...
NBA
NBA

Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Game three of the Cavs current four game homestand rolls on tonight against the reigning Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Suns got off to a slow start, but have won their last 13 games with the win streak starting on October 30 against ... the Cavs. LAST TIME OUT.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game preview and how to watch

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) host the red-hot Phoenix Suns (14-3) tonight in a matchup that’ll likely prove difficult for the young, depleted home team. The defending Western Conference champions arrive in Cleveland toting an impressive 13-game winning streak, while the Cavs are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavs have not registered a win since losing rookie big Evan Mobley to an elbow sprain on November 13, dropping their last four.
NBA
azpbs.org

13 and counting: How far can streaking Phoenix Suns go?

PHOENIX – The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, but the Suns remain hot and don’t look to be cooling down anytime soon. Phoenix pushed its winning streak to lucky 13 on Monday night with a 115-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns are now 14-3, only a game behind the Golden State Warriors (15-2) for the best record in the league.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Suns' 15-game winning streak at stake in Brooklyn

When the Phoenix Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night and put their 15-winning game streak on the line, the narrative will be it is a measuring stick game for two teams at or near the top of their respective conferences. If the contest is a measuring stick, it is...
NBA
theScore

Suns hold off Nets to stretch winning streak to 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — A chance to match franchise history and take a spot atop the NBA is waiting for the Phoenix Suns. They have loftier aspirations than those, but want them anyway. “Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is the chance to win a championship,” Chris Paul said. “But...
NBA

