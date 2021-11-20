ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

Take a look at these homes on the Terreton market now

Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 4 days ago

(Terreton, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terreton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrCIU_0d2ofqT600

706 N 2850 E, Roberts, 83444

3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Are you ready for rural living? This is it at its finest! This cute and cozy 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom is sitting on 1 acre of land with no neighbors. Not only that this house features so many amazing updates that you can't find in homes in this price range. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wood flooring. You will love the size of these bedrooms and some great closet space/stroage this home offers. There isn't many homes coming up in Jefferson county don't let this one slip through your fingers

For open house information, contact Joe Kohler, HomeSmart Premier Realty at 208-497-0067

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138640)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTlfu_0d2ofqT600

249 N Bassett Road, Roberts, 83444

5 Beds 5 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Only 11 minutes from Idaho Falls, your shop and acreage awaits. Properties like this are rare. Potential for this to be 2, 5 acre parcels. Located 1/2 mile from the snake river and 6 miles from the largest migratory bird refute in the Northwest, this home with country living and modern amenities awaits. Main floor living with master and laundry on one level. Forced air heating , air conditioning, solid Bolivian Rose Wood flooring, two tone kitchen, granite counters, exquisite bathrooms with freestanding claw-foot tubs, tow fireplaces, walk-in closets,elaborate moldings, finished basement, plus a back deck and stamped concrete patio. The views and sunsets will not disappoint. 50x72 shop, and a 25x40 greenhouse. Surface water rights, and plenty of space and water for your animals. 7.5 of the 10 acres are farm-able. There is also a functioning granary. Large blacktop parking area near the house and shop eliminates mud and dust. This home has been well cared for and maintained, including new concrete front steps and landing, roof, and master bath fixtures. Do not miss this chance to own your dreams. ** Buyer to verify all listing information.

For open house information, contact Kristi Carlquist, R1 Idaho Real Estate at 208-538-1992

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2139812)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Terreton, ID
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Stamped Concrete#Country Living#Water Rights#Homesmart Premier Realty#Bolivian
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
8
Followers
361
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy