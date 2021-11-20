Take a look at these homes on the Terreton market now

(Terreton, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terreton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

706 N 2850 E, Roberts, 83444 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Are you ready for rural living? This is it at its finest! This cute and cozy 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom is sitting on 1 acre of land with no neighbors. Not only that this house features so many amazing updates that you can't find in homes in this price range. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wood flooring. You will love the size of these bedrooms and some great closet space/stroage this home offers. There isn't many homes coming up in Jefferson county don't let this one slip through your fingers

249 N Bassett Road, Roberts, 83444 5 Beds 5 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Only 11 minutes from Idaho Falls, your shop and acreage awaits. Properties like this are rare. Potential for this to be 2, 5 acre parcels. Located 1/2 mile from the snake river and 6 miles from the largest migratory bird refute in the Northwest, this home with country living and modern amenities awaits. Main floor living with master and laundry on one level. Forced air heating , air conditioning, solid Bolivian Rose Wood flooring, two tone kitchen, granite counters, exquisite bathrooms with freestanding claw-foot tubs, tow fireplaces, walk-in closets,elaborate moldings, finished basement, plus a back deck and stamped concrete patio. The views and sunsets will not disappoint. 50x72 shop, and a 25x40 greenhouse. Surface water rights, and plenty of space and water for your animals. 7.5 of the 10 acres are farm-able. There is also a functioning granary. Large blacktop parking area near the house and shop eliminates mud and dust. This home has been well cared for and maintained, including new concrete front steps and landing, roof, and master bath fixtures. Do not miss this chance to own your dreams. ** Buyer to verify all listing information.

