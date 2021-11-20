Check out these homes for sale in Clarksdale now

(Clarksdale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

111 Cypress Ave, Clarksdale, 38614 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,967 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fannie Mae homepath property. Privacy and Relaxation is what this home offers. Must see this totally remodeled updated home New appliance, Fresh paint , sitting on 2.8 Acres. Home offers 3br, 3ba, Large den and living room on an amazing lot with mature trees.First Time Buyers complete the Homepath Ready Buyer Homeownership Course On homepath website. Attach Certificate to offer and request up to 3% closing assistance. Check Website For More Details Restrictions Apply. Tax Records Show 2888 sq ft. Room Dimensions Approximate.

For open house information, contact TERESA CRAWFORD, UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 901-734-6343

10763 Bellview Road, Clarksdale, 38614 4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in None

a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on 2 acres. Property is Owned by US Dept. of HUD; case# 281-362752; IE (insured with escrow) subject to appraisal, Seller makes no representations or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are sold ''as is'' Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notices, Equal Housing Opportunity, Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer closing cost upon buyer request

For open house information, contact CHAD ENGELKE, SR., UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058