Check out these homes for sale in Clarksdale now

Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale News Flash
 4 days ago

(Clarksdale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FikKQ_0d2ofApw00

111 Cypress Ave, Clarksdale, 38614

3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,967 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fannie Mae homepath property. Privacy and Relaxation is what this home offers. Must see this totally remodeled updated home New appliance, Fresh paint , sitting on 2.8 Acres. Home offers 3br, 3ba, Large den and living room on an amazing lot with mature trees.First Time Buyers complete the Homepath Ready Buyer Homeownership Course On homepath website. Attach Certificate to offer and request up to 3% closing assistance. Check Website For More Details Restrictions Apply. Tax Records Show 2888 sq ft. Room Dimensions Approximate.

For open house information, contact TERESA CRAWFORD, UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 901-734-6343

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A1906LH)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065OZQ_0d2ofApw00

10763 Bellview Road, Clarksdale, 38614

4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in None

a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on 2 acres. Property is Owned by US Dept. of HUD; case# 281-362752; IE (insured with escrow) subject to appraisal, Seller makes no representations or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are sold ''as is'' Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notices, Equal Housing Opportunity, Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer closing cost upon buyer request

For open house information, contact CHAD ENGELKE, SR., UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-335521)

Clarksdale, MS
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

