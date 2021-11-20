Take a look at these homes on the Phoenix market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Phoenix, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phoenix will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03I2Rx_0d2oYKlZ00

6640 E Lafayette Boulevard, Scottsdale, 85251

5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,144 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing 4,144 sqft 5 Bedroom 5.5 Bathrooms in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Open concept floor plan has a great room with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. The custom kitchen is an entertainers dream with two sinks, two dishwashers, a 72-inch wide Sub-Zero refrigeration package and Wolf cooktop, double ovens and microwave. The split floor plan provides a tranquil master suite complete with its own laundry. The secondary wing has bonus space for the kids and en-suites in all bedrooms. The 2nd-floor game room has a private entrance and is complete with its own kitchenette, bath, and balcony with mountain views!

For open house information, contact David Clinton Hoefer, Century 21 Arizona Foothills at 480-505-4646

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6289972)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmsIj_0d2oYKlZ00

14419 S 8Th Street, Phoenix, 85048

5 Beds 4 Baths | $839,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in 1995

VACANT! GREAT location near LOTS of Shopping & Dining. Also near: neighborhood parks, TONS of golf, LOTS of hiking and biking trails, and easy freeway access. GORGEOUS DESERT VIEWS! Spacious 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath floor plan with soaring ceilings and a 3 car garage. The kitchen features maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and a FULL stainless-steel appliance package. A fresh coat of Interior paint all around. NEW carpeting throughout. BRAND NEW ROOF. The backyard features a covered patio, and a newly refinished pool, built in grilling area, and views of South Mountain. Tour today!

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6296423)

See more property details

7819 N 17Th Avenue, Phoenix, 85021

4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1953

VACANT! Welcome home! GREAT location near LOTS of Shopping & Dining. Also near: neighborhood parks, TONS of golf, LOTS of hiking and biking trails, and easy freeway access. Great 1 story floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, and a full stainless-steel appliance package. A fresh coat of interior paint. The flooring features a good-looking ceramic tile and laminate flooring. Plantation shutters. Cozy fireplace in the living room. The spacious backyard features a large covered patio, a sparkling pool, and a natural grass lawn. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6280937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUmie_0d2oYKlZ00

5221 E Cheney Drive, Paradise Valley, 85253

4 Beds 5 Baths | $6,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,333 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Perfectly placed on the North foothills of Mummy Mountain, surrounded by walls of glass that capture the essence of Paradise Valley from every angle stretching from the Preserve to North Scottsdale. This dramatic architectural masterpiece is Built by Brimley Development and his expert team. Truly a private hillside retreat boasting only the finest finishes making it the pinnacle of Arizona luxury. With the main living all on one level, the floor plan is spacious and well thought out. The kitchen and living room are open and flow onto the endless outdoor entertaining space with a negative edge pool - all framing the entire valley below. The master retreat and office have equally stunning views and patio spaces. Also on the main level is a secondary bedroom or casita and wine cellar. The estate features an elevator, two additional bedrooms with en suite baths and a 4 car garage. Just steps away from Paradise Valley's Exclusive Country Club on a Private Street this magnificent new contemporary awaits. All specs and plans available upon request.

For open house information, contact Wendy R Walker, The Agency at 480-878-3000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6142430)

See more property details

