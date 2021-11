Harvest is always a great time to start planning weed management strategies for the next spring because you can note weed escapes from the combine. Things to take note of include what weed species are present, where weed escapes are present, and any changes in the size or location of weed escapes. Some of your observations might be the result of soil or environmental conditions, while others might suggest problems with herbicide selection or application equipment. However, some of these escapes might indicate the presence of herbicide-resistant weeds in your field – especially if you have used the same herbicide program for a number of years. All of these factors can be addressed for the next growing season – and now is a good time to get started!

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO