According to reports by AS, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is inching closer to a move to La Liga side Real Betis and the transfer could be completed in the Winter transfer window. Ever since his return to the Bernabeu from a 2 year long loan spell at Arsenal, the 25-year old has not been given much game time by the new Los Blancos gaffer, Carlo Ancelotti.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO