Saint Louis Missouri Man Sentenced for Drug and Gun Offenses

Lamondra Beckley, 43, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 147 months

in prison on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois. Beckley

had previously pled guilty in federal court to one count of possession with intent to

distribute methamphetamine, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.



As part of the plea, Beckley acknowledged that on March 11, 2021, he possessed approximately 114

grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell to a customer at a gas station in Fairview

Heights, Illinois, before being arrested by DEA agents. At the time of his arrest, Beckley

possessed a firearm and was a previously convicted felon.