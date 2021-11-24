Saint Louis Missouri Man Sentenced for Drug and Gun Offenses
Lamondra Beckley, 43, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 147 months
in prison on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois. Beckley
had previously pled guilty in federal court to one count of possession with intent to
distribute methamphetamine, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of
possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
As part of the plea, Beckley acknowledged that on March 11, 2021, he possessed approximately 114
grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell to a customer at a gas station in Fairview
Heights, Illinois, before being arrested by DEA agents. At the time of his arrest, Beckley
possessed a firearm and was a previously convicted felon.
