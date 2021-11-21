ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltsville, MD

Prince George's County Police Department Investigating Shooting of Teen in Beltsville

 2 days ago

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Beltsville Division VI Investigative section is investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy in Beltsville. The victim remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

On October 11, 2021 at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to the 4600 block of Marie Street in Beltsville for the report of shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim inside of his home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives do not believe the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Division VI Investigative Section at 301-937-0910. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411 TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0052423.

