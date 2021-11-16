ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Department of Police: Student Arrested Following Stabbing at Blair High School

 3 days ago

A juvenile male is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Montgomery Blair High School in Montgomery County, MD.

On Monday, November 8, 2021,Montgomery County 3rd District officers were called to 51 University Blvd. East for the report of a Montgomery Blair student who had been stabbed in the school parking lot.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and transported a juvenile male student to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect arrested has been identified as 16-year-old Maycol Coyoy of Silver Spring. He was transported to the Central Processing Unit where he has been charged as an adult. Coyoy is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

