Baltimore, MD

22 Year Old Man Arrested on Murder Charges, Baltimore Police Say

 3 days ago

BPD

In reference to the homicide of 22-year-old Tayshawn David, Homicide detectives have arrested 19-year-old Jaesiah Neal of Baltimore.

According to investigators, the victim was inside a residence in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue when he was shot and killed.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation, and through the course of their investigation, were able to positively identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On October 15, 2021, Neal was arrested in Timonium, Maryland by members of our Warrant Task Force, and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Tayshawn David.

