ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Man Reports Attempted Theft of Cold Beer During Home Burglary in Annapolis

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1se6qA_0cuoyxU800
Stock Photo

A burglar attempted to steal an undisclosed quantity of beers from an Annapolis home, according to police department officials.

On November 12, 2021, at approximately 3:28am, officers responded to a home on Windwhisper Lane for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, officers met with the resident who advised that he was awaken by loud noises coming from his back patio.

When the resident went downstairs, he observed a male suspect removing beers from a mini-fridge kept on the patio. As the resident confronted the man, he fled the patio through a screen door that he had cut to gain access.

The beers were left behind. Description of the burglar or further information was not provided by police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

$10,000 Worth of Jewelry Stolen During Burglary of Home on Copeland Street, Annapolis Police Say

Several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen during a home burglary on Copeland Street, police officials said. On November 14, 2021, at approximately 1:39pm, officers responded to 1800 block of Copeland St. for a reported burglary. The victim said that when she returned home from work, she noticed her front door had been forced open. The victim noticed damage to the door indicating that her residence had been broken into.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Shots Fired in Annapolis...Again. Stray Bullet Hits Eastport Home in Eighth Recent Shooting

An Eastport home was struck by a stray bullet in the eighth consecutive shooting incident that has occured in Annapolis this month. On November 21, 2021 at approximately 3:35am, Annapolis Police Department communications began receiving calls in reference to shots being fired in the Harbour House neighborhood. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a crime scene, victims or a suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Man Armed with Loaded Gun, Brass Knuckles and Pepper Spray in Glen Burnie

A local man was arrested after allegedly being found in Glen Burnie with weapons including a loaded handgun. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject in the area of Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard and 8th Avenue in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect who matched the description given by the caller. The suspect ignored orders to stop by officers and fled toward the 100 block of Dorsey Road.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Pasadena Drug Raid, Police Say

Two people were arrested following a drug raid inside a home in Pasadena, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. In October of 2021, Eastern District detectives received several tips from community members regarding suspected drug distribution activity at a residence in the 8100 block of Sagamore Way in Pasadena. An investigation was conducted resulting in the execution of a search warrant at the residence on November 5, 2021. Upon entry, all occupants were detained without incident and a search was conducted.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Authorities Arrest Two Annapolis Men in Connection with Recent Pleasant Street Homicide

Authorities in Annapolis have arrested two men from the area in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occured on Pleasant Street. Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, 22, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Local Teen Arrested Following Reports of Shots Fired in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a local team after officers were dispatched to investigate reports of shots fired in Glen Burnie. On November 21, 2021, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Stone Haven Drive in Glen Burnie for a report of gunshots fired. Officers met with a witness who reported hearing two gunshots prior to the call and provided a description of the suspect and vehicle.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Beer#Burglary
Report Annapolis

Crofton Woman, Bowie Teen Arrested Following Alleged Drug Transaction in Gambrils

A teen from Bowie and a woman from Crofton were recently arrested following the investigation into an alleged drug transaction in Gambrils. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, an officer observed a suspected CDS distribution transaction in the parking lot of the Wawa located at 701 Annapolis Road in Gambrills on the night of November 12, 2021. Officials say the suspect left the area in a silver Kia Forte.
BOWIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced in Connection with Robberies of Brooklyn Area Subway, Dollar General

A 41 year old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with the same day robberies of two Brookyn area businesses, Subway and Dollar General. Brian Lee Beemer, formerly of Pasadena and now of Baltimore, recently entered a plea of guilty to multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and theft. On November 12, 2021, Beemer appeared before Judge Alison Asti in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and was sentenced to 13 and a half years with all but 18 months in suspended.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Officer Assaulted, Injured After Arresting Woman on Frederick Douglas Street

An officer with the Annapolis Police Department was recently injured while transporting a woman who had been placed under arrest. On November 7, 2021, at 2:24pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglas Street for a reported assault. The woman was placed under arrest and transported to the Annapolis Police Department to be processed. During transport, she became combative and assaulted multiple officers by kicking and biting them. One officer was sent to the hospital due to the assault and the suspect was eventually transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Gets Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Connection with Pasadena Road Rage Incident

A 23 year old man from Brooklyn Park has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at someone while riding in Pasadena. On November 19, 2021, Keyon Lamont Thomas entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to 15 years with all but 7 years suspended.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Pasadena Drug Seizure Leads to Arrest of Brooklyn Man

Patrols officers arrested a man from Brooklyn after allegedly finding him in possession of various drugs, according to police department officials. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Shell gas station located at 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

County Police Investigates Attempted Theft of ATM from Glen Burnie Credit Union

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the recent attempted theft of an ATM machine from the SECU-Glen Burnie Branch. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the SECU located at 103 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. As officers arrived, they noticed an ATM had been damaged in an apparent attempt to remove or break into the ATM. A stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck was at the scene and is believed to have been used to break the ATM from its footing. Officers attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was leaving the area as officers were arriving. The vehicle fled on Ordnance Road toward Route 10 and then onto 495. A description of the vehicle was provided to neighboring jurisdictions. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy