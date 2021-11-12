Man Reports Attempted Theft of Cold Beer During Home Burglary in Annapolis

Stock Photo

A burglar attempted to steal an undisclosed quantity of beers from an Annapolis home, according to police department officials.

On November 12, 2021, at approximately 3:28am, officers responded to a home on Windwhisper Lane for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, officers met with the resident who advised that he was awaken by loud noises coming from his back patio.

When the resident went downstairs, he observed a male suspect removing beers from a mini-fridge kept on the patio. As the resident confronted the man, he fled the patio through a screen door that he had cut to gain access.

The beers were left behind. Description of the burglar or further information was not provided by police.