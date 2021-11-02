Top homes for sale in Indian Lake

(Indian Lake, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Indian Lake. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6461 State Route 30, Indian Lake, 12842 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome home to this spacious residential property in the heart of Indian Lake! Located right on the main street & close to everything, this property is sure to please. The front entranceway reveals a HUGE open living area including foyer, living room with pellet stove, and dining room- all boasting a 10' ceiling height! The updated kitchen is a perfect setup for entertaining in the large adjacent living space. Two spacious bedrooms (1 currently used as an office), rec area/home gym, updated full bathroom, and powder room complete the first floor living space. A expansive attached warehouse styled attached garage provides tremendous storage space- perfect for a contractor, hobbyist, snowmobilers, or car enthusiast. This property could be used as a commercial use with town approval, or continued use as residential. This could also make a great winter get-away, with room for a dozen sleds in the heated garage & direct access to state snowmobile trails! Perfectly priced- must see! :)

For open house information, contact Ethan Vander Molen, Terrie O'Connor Realtors at 201-786-9055

1158 Cedar River Road, Indian Lake, 12842 6 Beds 2 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Live, Work and Play here! This beautiful home on 156 Acres in the Blue Wilderness area of the Central Adirondacks will not disappoint you. LIVE year round in the 2816 SF home, open concept living area with nice woodwork, wood flooring, woodstove, well appointed kitchen with island, large dining area, 6 large bright bedrooms, 2 full baths, +1080 SF of outdoor living spaces, including a screen porch , 3 season sunroom with a BBQ porch, and a large open air deck. All great for entertaining guests too. WORK from home here with a separate 1248 SF garage and finished, heated Work Space with large windows and a bathroom, w/fiber optic internet available. Now PLAY on your 156 Acres, w/ATV trails, hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, exploring the land and your very own secret pond! A true ADK paradise!

For open house information, contact Allen VanHoff, Howard Hanna Capital, Inc at 518-798-3636

5861 State Rt 30, Indian Lake, 12842 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Welcome to this absolutely beautiful 4 season getaway home with deeded lake access to Indian Lake and a dock for your boat and enjoying the lake. Located on 2.3 private acres of seclusion under a canopy of large pines, this house is sure to please. The main floor features an open concept large living room with wood stove, vaulted ceiling immersed in wood, dining room, kitchen with entrance to rear dining deck, master bedroom featuring wood stove & master bathroom, bedroom #2, another full bathroom, and laundry closet with cedar storage. Above is a sleeping loft with built in storage areas. The lower level (walk out basement-also accessible from the main floor) offers tremendous storage space & a flex area perfect for a home office, gym, or bunk room. Other features include a huge deck facing south, screened in porch off the master bedroom and covered storage areas to keep your firewood dry & accessible. A large 2 car detached garage for your boat, bike & snowmobile. Perfectly priced!

For open house information, contact Ethan Vander Molen, Terrie O'Connor Realtors at 201-786-9055

1737 Nys Rt 28N, Minerva, 12851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 sleeping lofts for kids. Beautiful Adirondack stone fireplace. Property in great location close to Minerva lake,state land, hiking trails and Gore Mountain. Would make a great family Adirondack vacation home.For any questions or to schedule a showing CALL DAN RULAND 518-742-0673

For open house information, contact Daniel Ruland, Ruland Real Estate at 518-742-0673