Dove Creek, CO

These houses are for sale in Dove Creek

Dove Creek Bulletin
 5 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Dove Creek listings:

617 N Colorado Avenue, Dove Creek, 81324

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,491 Square Feet | Built in None

Martin Ogas, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-749-4154, martin.ogas@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Cute, well maintained house; Corner lot of a quiet neighborhood, in a quiet community. Two "majestic" blue spruce trees give this property nice "curb appeal". Large backyard perfectly compliments this residence.

For open house information, contact Martin Ogas, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-786944)

5499 County Road 9.4, Dove Creek, 81324

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Casey Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-640-6378, caseyspitzer21@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Off grid property bordering public land with year round access!! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on 80 acres in the Secret Canyon Subdivision north of Dove Creek, Colorado. The west boundary borders a 31,517 acre tract of BLM land making this the perfect hunting lodge. It’s located in Colorado Game Management Unit 711 with close access to units 70, 71, and 72. These units are world class hunting units for Mule Deer and Elk. The main level has an open concept living room and kitchen with a bathroom and plenty of storage. The interior walls have rough sawn pine siding and custom pine cabinets to give it a rustic feel. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. There are large balconies on both the east and west side of the house to enjoy the sunrise and sunsets. The 1700 gallon cistern and 48 volt solar system make this a reliable off grid property. The well insulated home is heated with propane radiant wall heaters. The outside walls and roof are sheeted with metal panels, keeping the maintenance low so you can enjoy the outdoors. Call for your showing today

For open house information, contact Casey Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-787723)

810 N Main Street, Dove Creek, 81324

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in None

Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-739-0447, martispitzer@remax.net, http://www.martispitzer.remaxagent.com: This 3 bedroom home on .58 acres is close to the schools. The kitchen is updated and the living area is large and wide open. The garage is a great plus to the property. The beauty of the property is the nice yard and the large lot for expansion is you wanted more yard or a garden. CALL for a showing today.

For open house information, contact Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-784447)

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

