Maryland State

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

 1 day ago

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings.

The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.

One of the men, who appears to be Caucasian, is wearing black pants, a black rain jacket, a black baseball style hat with a blue brim, and a blue medical style face mask. The other man also appears to be Caucasian and is wearing a red and black mottled hooded sweatshirt, a medical style facemask, gray sweatpants with three black stripes down each leg, and a baseball hat with unclear coloring.

Shortly after placing items on the counter, one of the men removes an apparent firearm from his waistband and points it at the cashier and steps behind the sales counter. The other man then steps behind the counter and while his accomplice uses a firearm to strike the cashier in the head. Both suspects remove cash from the register before taking it out and tossing it onto the floor. The cashier refused medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to begin an initial investigation. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

A few items of clothing from one of the suspects were recovered in a nearby residential neighborhood including the pants and jacket. Surveillance footage from the scene was obtained. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may recognize the masked men pictured is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. Calls may be kept confidential.

