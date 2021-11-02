Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Stock Photo

William Terrell Hudson, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty o possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.

According to his guilty plea, in January 2021, during proactive enforcement efforts in the area of Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, ATF investigators identified a social media post by “byrdman4711” that was consistent with advertising the sale of crack cocaine. Investigators later determined that the account belonged to Hudson and asked a confidential informant to message Hudson’s “brydman4711” account to arrange the purchase of crack cocaine.

As a result of ATF’s investigation, Hudson distributed crack cocaine in exchange for cash on eight occasions between February 9, 2021 and April 7, 2021. Hudson agrees that he distributed more than 28 grams but less than 112 grams of cocaine base.

Hudson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar has scheduled sentencing for January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m.