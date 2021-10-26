CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Off The Bench: Montrezl Harrell

By Official Site of the Wizards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 3 of the Off The Bench podcast with Chris Miller, Montrezl Harrell...

Yardbarker

Montrezl Harrell Goes At It With Drake During Raptors Blowout Loss

Wednesday night was a wild time for the NBA. The Knicks and Celtics battled it out in double overtime, Harrison Barnes went off for his career-high, and the Hornets narrowly escaped a comeback victory against Indiana. It didn't end there, though. In Toronto, Montrezl Harrell got into a bit of...
NBA
FanSided

Drake goated Montrezl Harrell into technical foul in season-opener (VIdeo)

Toronto Raptors superfan and brand ambassador Drake got into a war or words with Washington Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell. It didn’t end well for Harrell. The Raptors best player in their first half against the Wizards may have actually been Drake. Toronto was down 24 points and only scored 37 in the first half against Washington in their first season without Kyle Lowry.
NBA
NBC Washington

Montrezl Harrell Discusses Problem With Fan During Wizards' Win Over Celtics

Montrezl Harrell discusses problem with fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After Montrezl Harrell fouled out of Saturday’s thrilling win over the Celtics, he’d heard enough. There was a fan behind the team’s bench in a Larry Bird jersey that had made his voice heard for a while. And...
NBA
NBC Washington

Montrezl Harrell, Bradley Beal Steal Show at Postgame Press Conference

Harrell, Beal steal show at postgame press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As Montrezl Harrell answered questions after the Wizards’ 122-111 win over the Hawks, the door to the press conference room opened and Bradley Beal stuck his head in. “Hey, look who it is!” Harrell said with...
NBA
atlantanews.net

Wizards beat Celtics behind Montrezl Harrell, improve to 3-1

Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and 11 rebounds, Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points and the Washington Wizards held off the host Boston Celtics for a 116-107 win on Wednesday night. Boston grabbed an 89-87 lead early in the fourth quarter and was within 95-94 after Jaylen Brown's reverse lay-up with...
NBA
Washington Post

Montrezl Harrell answers the call, leads the Wizards to a victory over the Celtics

BOSTON — Montrezl Harrell took his time flexing before he stepped to the free throw line Wednesday night. The Washington Wizards center had just driven to the basket for an aggressive layup and drew a foul that would earn him his 20th point midway through the third quarter. He brought his fists slowly toward his shoulders, savoring the moment.
NBA
numberfire.com

Montrezl Harrell starting for Wizards Thursday in place of injured Daniel Gafford

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Harrell has been coming off the bench so far in his Wizards tenure, but that's changing on Thursday. Starting center Daniel Gafford is out with a quad injury, so Harrell will enter the starting five down low. Expect him there as long as Gafford remains sidelined.
NBA
NBC Washington

Montrezl Harrell Enjoys Being a Fan Favorite and His Quick Connection to D.C.

WASHINGTON -- After the Wizards beat the Hawks at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, Montrezl Harrell was in the middle of his on-court postgame interview with team broadcaster Glenn Consor when his voice got louder. "That's what the District is about, man! Grit and grind," Harrell said as his...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Montrezl Harrell Knocks Buzzer-Beating Shot from Half Court in Celtics vs Wizards

Montrezl Harrell has been one of those players who paved their way from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards as a part of the Russell Westbrook trade. Having always made an impact from the bench, the 27-years-old showcased just why he is an elite asset is any team he represents during Celtics vs Wizards showdown at the Capital One Arena.
NBA
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
