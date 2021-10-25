Cloudy forecast for Grayling? Jump on it!

(GRAYLING, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Grayling Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



