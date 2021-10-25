Monday rain in Landrum: Ideas to make the most of it

(LANDRUM, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Landrum Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Landrum:

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.