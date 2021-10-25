Belington Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belington (WV) Weather Channel
BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpsNn600

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

