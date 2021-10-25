Belington Daily Weather Forecast
BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
