Daily Weather Forecast For Rogers
ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
