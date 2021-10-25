CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Rogers

 7 days ago

ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cbps46Y00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

