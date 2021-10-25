CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, PA

Rainy forecast for Jonestown? Jump on it!

 7 days ago

(JONESTOWN, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in Jonestown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jonestown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbprbzN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

