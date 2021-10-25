Johnstown Weather Forecast
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0