Johnstown Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cbpo4xi00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

