Mayodan, NC

Mayodan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

MAYODAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpnriv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

