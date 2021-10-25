CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, KY

Monday rain in Crestwood meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(CRESTWOOD, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crestwood Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crestwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpnpxT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crestwood: Sunday, October 24: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26:
CRESTWOOD, KY
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood, KY
115
Followers
599
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy